Triple H says WWE is coming to Mexico, Braun Strowman responds to a frustrated fan

– During a fiery appearance on the Flagrant podcast, Triple H let the world in on WWE’s global roadmap, and Mexico is officially on the list. “We’ll be in France and Paris. That’ll be off the charts. We’re going to go to Perth again, um, in Australia. You know, the Middle East is always off the charts. Um, you know—and we haven’t even touched South America. Go to Mexico. Like all these things that are upcoming, and we will be doing.”

– Braun Strowman responds fans on social media who are frustrated with his booking in WWE:

Just doing my Job!!!!! Much love to my fans!!!! https://t.co/ark3H3xPFh — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) April 14, 2025

