Triple H on Donald Trump: “he just captivates people”

Triple H offered high praise for President Donald Trump, highlighting his natural charisma and ability to generate attention in a way that mirrors professional wrestling psychology. “I think Trump’s ability…like him or hate him the way he does it…but he’s charismatic in so many ways, and I think he likes getting under peoples skin, generating [heat]. It’s amazing and it’s genius, and it worked in our business,” Triple H said, likening Trump’s public persona to a wrestling heel — someone who thrives on controversy and crowd reaction.

He pointed out that Trump’s notoriety wasn’t due to his wealth alone but rather his presence and media savvy. “There’s a lot of billionaires in the world, why was he the most famous one, why was he the one that was in People Magazine every week and with everybody under the sun, why was he seen as the epitome of that billionaire status,” Triple H asked rhetorically. He answered his own question by emphasizing Trump’s unique qualities: “Because of his charisma and his character and who he is, and the way he can speak about it and do all those things, he just captivates people.”

Source: FLAGRANT

