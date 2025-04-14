Stephanie Vaquer on why she turned down AEW offer to join WWE, Jeff Cobb note

– As translated by a Twitter user, Stephanie Vaquer talked about her decision to join WWE in an interview with Rock and Pop FM. She said that while she was already in Toronto to meet with WWE, AEW contacted her, telling her they knew she was there and urging her not to sign anything yet. That same day, she found herself speaking with both companies, comparing offers and weighing her options. Vaquer asked both sides for a day to think things through.

AEW offered to immediately cover her flight and hotel, and WWE wanted her to sit front row at NXT Heatwave. However, she turned down both offers for that day, saying she didn’t want to feel indebted to anyone. When she told WWE what AEW had put on the table financially, WWE responded honestly, they couldn’t match the offer and wished her the best if she chose AEW. Vaquer admitted she was crying at that point, even though AEW’s offer was higher, because WWE had always been her dream.

– Jeff Cobb, for whatever reason, since he has already wrestled there, and a lot of his friends are in that company, did not have much interest in going to AEW.

(source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

