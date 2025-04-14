Start time for WWE hall of fame ceremony, Raw returning to Detroit, Hogan vs. The Rock match ranked

Apr 14, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– The start times for WWE Hall of Fame have been announced.

Start times: 10PM PST, 1AM EST, 6AM UK.

– WWE Raw is returning to Detroit in July…

– WWE has officially ranked The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan as the 3rd greatest match in WrestleMania history:

