Start time for WWE hall of fame ceremony, Raw returning to Detroit, Hogan vs. The Rock match ranked

– The start times for WWE Hall of Fame have been announced.

Start times: 10PM PST, 1AM EST, 6AM UK.

– WWE Raw is returning to Detroit in July…

JUST ANNOUNCED @WWE Superstars return to Detroit for Monday Night RAW at @LCArena_Detroit on July 28!! Grab your tickets April 25!! pic.twitter.com/sP5zYGBdGa — Little Caesars Arena (@LCArena_Detroit) April 14, 2025

– WWE has officially ranked The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan as the 3rd greatest match in WrestleMania history:

Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever No. 3: It's Icon vs. Icon as the Toronto Skydome explodes with @TheRock taking on "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan for the first time-ever, presented by @SinnersMovie! ▶️ https://t.co/qSY8kTBeko pic.twitter.com/ytNvqFDDXc — WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2025

