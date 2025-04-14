Rikishi says Roman Reigns is the GOAT, Joe Hendry was scheduled to appear on Raw

– Rikishi (via Off The Top) says Roman Reigns is the GOAT and the only reason that WWE is huge and successful.

“We’re going to call out the Tribal Chief right now. Roman, we already know what you’re going to do. The Tribal Chief doesn’t listen to anybody. He doesn’t have to answer to anybody. The Tribal Chief is the god of professional wrestling.

He is the reason why every single person out there in that locker room is making the bag. That includes CM Punk, including Paul Heyman.”

– Earlier this year, there was a pitch that would have seen Joe Hendry appear on WWE Raw, according to Fightful Select.

However, Ariel Shnerner didn’t agree with the creative, which likely would have seen Hendry taking a loss.

One of the ideas was that it would be a catalyst for a feud with The Miz.

