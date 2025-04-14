Report: Charlotte Flair receiving considerable backstage heat

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair is reportedly facing considerable backstage heat in WWE, primarily due to her recent interactions with younger talent on the roster, especially Tiffany Stratton.

According to the report, several people within the company are upset with how Flair has conducted herself behind the scenes in recent weeks. One source told the Observer:

“Charlotte is trying to rattle young talent in the way (John) Cena used to and Randy (Orton) used to but the problem is Charlotte has fo”ked this whole program because she can’t adjust like they could. She’s trying to embarrass Tiffany.” The tension stems from Flair’s ongoing on-screen feud with Stratton, which gained added attention following a recent unscripted and reportedly chaotic segment. Although WWE has attempted to weave the real-life awkwardness into the storyline, some within the company feel that Flair’s approach to the situation has caused avoidable friction.

