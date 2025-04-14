MGM lion gets his WWE title at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Apr 14, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

he MGM Grand Hotel & Casino lion, which welcomes all visitors and guests when they enter the property, has been decorated for WrestleMania.

A large WWE Championship replica, with the Las Vegas logo side plates, now sits under the gold lion with a big floral display and the words Welcome to WrestleMania 41.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena inside the MGM hotel has hosted many wrestling events in the past, including WWE, AEW, and WCW.

WWE is not having any shows at the arena this weekend, with everything shifted to the much larger T-Mobile Arena across the road.

