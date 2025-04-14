Kevin Owens to receive a second medical opinion

As seen during the April 4th edition of WWE Smackdown, it was revealed that Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for WWE WrestleMania 41 has been canceled due to Owens needing neck surgery. In an interview with Complex.com, Orton discussed the situation with Owens…

“If we’re being real here, my heart breaks for Kevin. I think, first and foremost, I just hate that he’s gotta go through that. Even more than a physical journey he’s gotta go on to let his body heal, it’s a mental journey too. His body’s been through it, and now he’s paying that price, like he said in the ring the other day. We all pay the price at one point or another.”

The article also noted that Orton arranged for Owens to get a second opinion from a surgeon who previously worked with Orton. Orton told Complex that he advised Owens to choose what’s best for himself and his family and to contact him if he needs to discuss anything.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

