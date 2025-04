Jeff Cobb has asked to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling, under his own request.

His last match with be against Hiroshi Tanahashi on April 19th at NJPW “Road To Wrestling Dontaku”.

As a result, the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, that he currently holds with United Empire teammate Callum Newman, are now vacated.

Fightful Select reported back on March 23rd, that Cobb was already on WWE’s internal backstage roster.

