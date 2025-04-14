Brock Lesnar and Jeff Cobb updates
– Those in WWE have confirmed Jeff Cobb is starting soon, but the only other thing said was that he is not Randy Orton’s opponent at WrestleMania.
(Source: Dave Meltzer/F4WOnline)
The latest on a potential Brock Lesnar return From Fightful & WON
“There are currently no plans to bring Brock Lesnar back and there have been no conversations about such behind the scenes.”
– “I’ve been told adamantly, it’s like, “This is in the hands of (WWE) legal. It’s not in the hands of Paul Levesque.” Nick Khan’s not gonna overrule legal & when they think that the case is going to be settled, or whatever it is, then maybe he’ll come back. I don’t know.“
(Source: Fightful Select)
(Source: Wrestling Observer)