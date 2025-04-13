WWE ranks their greatest title changes in WrestleMania history

With WWE officially naming Cody Rhodes’ WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 40 as the greatest title change in WrestleMania history.

Here’s WWE’s FULL top 10 list of greatest WrestleMania title changes:

1. Cody Rhodes wins WWE Championship – WrestleMania 40

2. Seth Rollins cashes in Money in the Bank – WrestleMania 31

3. Stone Cold defeats Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 14

4. Becky Lynch wins Raw & SmackDown Women’s Titles – WrestleMania 35

5. Roman Reigns unifies WWE & Universal Titles – WrestleMania 38

6. Shawn Michaels wins WWE Championship – WrestleMania 12

7.Daniel Bryan wins WWE Championship – WrestleMania 30

8. Kofi Kingston wins WWE Championship – WrestleMania 35

9. Sami Zayn wins Intercontinental Championship – WrestleMania 40

10. Randy Savage wins WWE Championship Tournament – WrestleMania 4

