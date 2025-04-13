Video: Post AEW Collision Interviews

– AEW posted:

EXCLUSIVE! After punching his ticket to the #OwenHartCup Semfinals, @takesoup sends a warning to his opponent at #AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru, @WillOspreay! pic.twitter.com/cA2FQ9DySW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2025

– Post AEW Collision interviews:

EXCLUSIVE: @ringofhonor Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG comments on her next Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament opponent the TBS Champion Mercedes Moné! pic.twitter.com/CWnlxrESk4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: The #OwenCup may be out of reach for @HarleyCameron_, but it's not the end… pic.twitter.com/xk77W54utd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2025

