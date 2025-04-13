Video: Adam Pearce makes announcements for tomorrow’s Raw

Apr 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Adam Pearce announces the following for tomorrow’s RAW:

• Bayley vs Liv Morgan

• Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman appear

• Logan Paul appears

• Gunther appears

