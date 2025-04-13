Video: Adam Pearce makes announcements for tomorrow’s Raw
Adam Pearce announces the following for tomorrow’s RAW:
#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP has your official rundown for the final Raw before #WrestleMania live tomorrow night in SACRAMENTO!
• Bayley vs Liv Morgan
• Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman appear
• Logan Paul appears
• Gunther appears
Just days before facing @LoganPaul at #WrestleMania, @AJStylesOrg goes one-on-one with @realKILLERkross tomorrow night on #WWERaw!
SACRAMENTO
TOMORROW NIGHT on the final #WWERaw before #WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns is in the house!
SACRAMENTO
