Tom Brady on WrestleMania 41: “I may be there”

Apr 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

– Tom Brady just teased in a recent interview that he might be showing up at WrestleMania 41: “I may be there.”

“You know…I might just be there, at WrestleMania 41. But it’s amazing what’s going on there and it’s amazing what’s happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that company right now.”

(source: Tom Brady via FOX Sports)

– Triple explains Wrestlemania is WWE’s Super Bowl…

