Saraya doesn’t plan to return to WWE in 2025, WWE picks its greatest title change, Topps note

– While speaking on the Grune Rome Show, Saraya revealed that she doesn’t plan on returning to WWE in 2025. She said “Yeah, I do want to take 2025 as a time to find myself a little bit and kind of get my feet wet outside of wrestling, and it’s something I definitely want to do. I didn’t realize so many people would want to see me back in WWE. I’m very insecure about how I think people view me. I get in my head a little bit, and so the fact that— I mean, it’s just insane how many people are talking about me going back to WWE. I just want people to not get their hopes up. At least not this year. I don’t even know if there’s a place for me there right now, but I get that a lot.”

– WWE has officially named Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Title as the greatest title change in WrestleMania history.

– Topps have announced that one lucky collector has found the WWE Elimination Chamber card signed by The Rock, John Cena and Travis Scott.

BREAKING: The John Cena, Travis Scott & The Rock 1/1 triple autograph card has been found by a collector on Reddit. pic.twitter.com/PFgfUfHNpI — Topps (@Topps) April 12, 2025

