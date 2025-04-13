Kairi Sane update

Apr 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Kairi Sane shares that three months ago, she tore a ligament in her thumb and couldn’t even open a bottle cap. Now, she’s fully recovered and even stronger than before. She expresses heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Hirsch, the kind and wonderful surgeon who helped her, and wishes she had taken a photo with him to remember the moment.

