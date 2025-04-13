Kairi Sane update

Kairi Sane shares that three months ago, she tore a ligament in her thumb and couldn’t even open a bottle cap. Now, she’s fully recovered and even stronger than before. She expresses heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Hirsch, the kind and wonderful surgeon who helped her, and wishes she had taken a photo with him to remember the moment.

Three months ago, I tore a ligament in my thumb and couldn’t even open a bottle cap.

Now, I’ve fully regained my grip strength—and I’m even stronger than before.

I’m truly grateful from the bottom of my heart to Dr. Hirsch, who performed my surgery.He was such a kind and… pic.twitter.com/l6RysHeCZz — Kairi Sane (@KAIRI_official) April 13, 2025

