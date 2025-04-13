Jon Moxley to replace Pac as new Trios champion due to injury

The Death Riders are invoking the Freebirds rule to defend their AEW Trios titles, with AEW World champion Jon Moxley filling in for the injured Pac.

Pac was a champ with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta but with him out of action for an undetermined amount of time, the only other person in The Death Riders to fill his spot is Moxley.

The decision was announced on last night’s Collision and the trio will now have to take on The Opps, the team of Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata, on next week’s episode of Dynamite.

Pac was injured in a match against Swerve Strickland this week after a bucklebomb, landing awkwardly on his leg. The match ended quickly right after he was assessed by the ringside physician.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

