Jade Cargill on Ricky Saints: “He’s gonna take over this industry”

During an appearance on WWE’s Die Woche, WWE star Jade Cargill commented on Ricky Saints winning the NXT North American Title…

“I’m excited. Seeing what he visualized. He’s a visionary and he sees what he wants, and I’m so happy for him because he puts in so much work in this industry. He puts so much work, he cares so much… Actually, I’m gonna train with him on Sunday. We train together, we always train together. We give each other ideas and we really lean on one another for advice in this industry, so I’m excited.

He’s gonna take over this industry. It’s just the beginning. He’s been here for what? Two months maybe? Maybe a month? Two months? And he’s already obtained a title? It’s only gonna keep on coming and coming and coming. So much gold is gonna keep on coming and coming. I’m proud of him, I’m so proud of him, and he put his head down, and he did the work, and he’s gonna continue to do the work.”

(quote: PostWrestling.com)

