Five combat legends to appear at Bloodsport XIII

Five combat legends will be serving as guests of honor at the Bloodsport XIII event in Las Vegas next week, an event which has the participation of many WWE Superstars on the card.

Josh Barnett announced that Dan Severn, Don Frye, Tank Abbott, Butterbean, and Mark Kerr will all be in attendance at the show and will then meet fans at WrestleCon on Friday and Saturday.

Four of the five former fighters all have a history with professional wrestling: Severn is a former NWA champion, Frye wrestled in Japan, Abbott wrestled for WCW, and Butterbean appeared on WWE TV and won the Brawl For All at WrestleMania XV.

Kerr is the only one with no ties to wrestling, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be portraying him in the upcoming biopic The Smashing Machine which will be released later this year.

Seven WWE Superstars are on the card of Bloodsport XIII which takes place on Thursday, April 17 live from The Palms in Las Vegas.

Business has just picked up https://t.co/wB5C7mckZW — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) April 12, 2025

