Brock Lesnar left off a WWE video, veteran predicts Randy Orton’s Wrestlemania opponent

– WWE’s official Twitter account took to the social media platform and uploaded a video which focused on Roman Reigns’ main event matches at WrestleMania, counting down to his 10th time headlining next week.

Even though three of Reigns’ main events were against Brock Lesnar (in 2015, 2018, and 2022), the video doesn’t show any footage of him. Instead, other opponents like Triple H, Cody Rhodes, and The Undertaker are clearly shown as WWE removed Lesnar from WrestleMania history. It’s interesting that Lesnar was left out of the video, especially since he was mentioned on the April 11 episode of WWE SmackDown. In a segment, Cody Rhodes talked about his past matches with Lesnar and others as he prepares for his match with John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

– Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) hilariously says it will be Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 41.

