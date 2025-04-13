Bret Hart Compares WrestleMania 13 Match To UFC Fight, The Best Ever

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

WWE legend Bret Hart is reflecting on his iconic WrestleMania 13 showdown with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin ahead of its Hall of Fame induction … telling TMZ Sports it was by far “the best match I ever had.”

Hart — who is also in the Hall as an individual and as a member of the Hart Foundation — got poetic about the submission match … comparing it to listening to The Beatles’ “Hey Jude,” as it’s perfect each and every time he revisits it.

The match was bloody and tough as could be … with Hart putting Austin in Sharpshooter, but his opponent refused to tap and was rendered unconscious.

Hart admitted he didn’t have high hopes leading into the match … in fact, he thought the two were “handcuffed,” and they weren’t too stoked about how it would go.

But it was actually the opposite … and the whole thing turned into an instant classic.

In fact, Hart likens it to a UFC fight … and he believes any MMA pro would praise the physicality of it.

It’s a bout that Hart feels could try to be replicated for years to come … but any attempt will fall short.

It’s the first match to get inducted in the Hall … and Hart admits he could get the recognition even more times — listing a few that he believes are worthy of the nod.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

