Bischoff questions the reported 500k add on AEW viewership numbers on MAX

Eric Bischoff Calls out The reported 500k add on AEW viewership numbers on MAX

“It’s another-it’s just a big-it’s just a number pulled out of the air. It’s kind of like…

there’s no backup to it, there’s no receipt, there’s no documentation, there’s no reference, there’s no credibility, there’s no source.

It’s just the guy saying it.

and then Tony, in a press conference, saying, ‘I’ve heard those reports too.’ Which means he’s not confirming it, and he’s not denying it-but he loves the attention. That’s what all this is. This is more Dave Meltzer: throwing numbers around, stating facts, and planting information that people get to talk about on the internet.”

(Source: 83 Weeks)

