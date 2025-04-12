Update on WrestleMania ticket sales, Rhea Ripley attends UFC 314 (video)
– WWE has reportedly sold 48,621 tickets for WrestleMania 41 night 1 and 51,044 tickets for night 2.
A sellout would mean 60,000 tickets sold each night.
(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)
– Rhea Ripley in the house for UFC 314.
#UFC314 #rhea pic.twitter.com/r7AEGQNSJS
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) April 13, 2025
Mami in Miami
Backing Volk all the way at #UFC314! @WWE @UFC_AUSNZ pic.twitter.com/R3FVVOYuUN
— TKO (@TKOGrp) April 13, 2025