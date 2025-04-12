Update on WrestleMania ticket sales, Rhea Ripley attends UFC 314 (video)

Apr 12, 2025 - by staff

– WWE has reportedly sold 48,621 tickets for WrestleMania 41 night 1 and 51,044 tickets for night 2.

A sellout would mean 60,000 tickets sold each night.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Rhea Ripley in the house for UFC 314.

