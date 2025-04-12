Springfield declares it “All Elite Wrestling Day,” Jim Ross enjoying John Cena’s heel tun

– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision event, Springfield, Massachusetts has officially declared the day as “All Elite Wrestling Day.”

Best ever! Thank you @ThunderbirdsAHL for the hospitality ❤️ https://t.co/PvZ82x7rif — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) April 12, 2025

– Jim Ross (via Grilling JR) has been enjoying John Cena’s WWE heel run:

“We’ll see how it all works out, but they’ve done a nice job at maintaining the heat.

“I think it’s good, freshening things up is always a good thing. We’re seeing that right now.

“They’re going with this freshened up John Cena, a new coat of paint, shall we say, but it’s pretty cool. I like it.”