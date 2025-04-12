Springfield declares it “All Elite Wrestling Day,” Jim Ross enjoying John Cena’s heel tun

– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision event, Springfield, Massachusetts has officially declared the day as “All Elite Wrestling Day.”

Jim Ross (via Grilling JR) has been enjoying John Cena’s WWE heel run:

“We’ll see how it all works out, but they’ve done a nice job at maintaining the heat.

“I think it’s good, freshening things up is always a good thing. We’re seeing that right now.

“They’re going with this freshened up John Cena, a new coat of paint, shall we say, but it’s pretty cool. I like it.”

