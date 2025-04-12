AEW star Ricochet claims WWE just kept ignoring his creative ideas even though he knew better than them:

“I think you saw glimpses of my new character in AEW back in NXT when I first got there. I think you saw glimpses of the suit. I think you saw glimpses of the promos. I think you saw glimpses of the personality trying to shine through.

No matter how many ideas you pitch or how many things you say or how many, I even made videos. Until they really want it to happen, it’s just not going to happen.

But as you can see, my way is the best way, really, and that’s really with anything.”

(Source: New York Post)

