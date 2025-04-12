Notes on Cody Rhodes, Karmen Petrovic, and Rhea Ripley

– During the segment on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes gave a shout out to DEFY Wrestling. DEFY based out of Washington state is also the spiritual home of Swerve Strickland, who Cody Rhodes took on in their first ever match in the promotion. DEFY will be part of The Collective during WrestleMania week.

– NXT star Karmen Petrovic hilariously says fans with a championship in Las Vegas must defend them.

anyone walking around vegas next week with a title be prepared to defend it on sight ️ — karmen petrovic (@karmen_wwe) April 11, 2025

– Rhea Ripley (via SI) tells haters to stop criticizing her match against Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 41.

“The story is getting spicy. I know a lot of people on social media don’t want to realize what’s going on, because they hate me or whatever it is. People are going to feel whatever they want to feel. I’m not going to argue with 16 year olds on the internet, but that’s the story.”

