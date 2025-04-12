Note on the Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega match, The Rock watches AEW (video), Redmond’s birthday

– The countout finish to Chelsea Green vs Zelina Vega on WWE SmackDown was reportedly a shoot, and wasn’t supposed to happen, reports PWInsider. The referee had to call the finish as a shoot when the count got to 10 and Green legitimately didn’t realize and hadn’t gotten back in the ring. The match was supposed to go several minutes longer, with Vega winning.

– The Rock has revealed that he watches AEW.

In the past 2 weeks, The Rock & Triple H, have both said nice things acknowledging how good AEW has been and congratulating them. Thats the difference between WWE & AEW. Because you will never see Tony Khan say anything nice about WWE. pic.twitter.com/l91J93eBUL — DJL 4LIFE (@j_laramore) April 12, 2025

– Happy 38th birthday to Jackie Redmond

