Mick Foley ‘Feeling Much Better’ After Car Crash, Thanks The Rock For Well Wishes

Mick Foley tells TMZ Sports he’s “feeling much better” after he was involved in a horrific car crash last week … and he gave personal shoutouts to “Lady Luck,” “The Man Upstairs” and Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson for helping him get through it!

The wrestling icon flipped his car while he was driving on a Florida roadway on April 1 … and despite his ride looking like a beat-up tin can, Foley somehow escaped relatively unscathed.

He told us on Wednesday all he sustained were some scratches, bumps and bruises — and while his upper body was still a bit sore, he said he’s going to be just fine.

“Things could have been a lot worse,” he said.

Foley thanked higher powers for keeping him safe during the wreck … and then he showed Johnson some big love for the way the WWE legend checked in on him in the aftermath.

Foley told us while he was hospitalized, he didn’t miss a day of work — something he was clearly proud of.

The 59-year-old then urged everyone to wear their seatbelts — believing it helped save him from some serious injuries.

“If there’s a lesson to be learned,” he said, “it’s buckle up for safety.”

