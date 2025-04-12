Matches announced for AEW Spring Break Thru
– Mercedes Mone vs Athena in the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament
– Hangman Page vs The Wild Card in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament
– The Hurt Syndicate vs The Gates of Agony
– The Death Riders vs The Opps for the AEW Trios Titles
– Will Ospreay vs Konosuke Takeshita in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament
EXCLUSIVE! After punching his ticket to the #OwenHartCup Semfinals, @takesoup sends a warning to his opponent at #AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru, @WillOspreay! pic.twitter.com/cA2FQ9DySW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2025