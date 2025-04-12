Former WWE superstar Karl Anderson talks about his “disappointment” towards The Rock.

“He was on Mount Rushmore. I would have put four Rockys on Mount Rushmore. I put the sad face there because, how do I say this? Maybe this is a little disappointment like, ‘Awww, I gotta talk about it.’ I’m disappointed.

“Trust me, when I saw people running up to The Rock backstage at Gorilla and ask for pictures. In Gorilla. I was like, ‘I gotta get out. This ain’t for me, brah.'”

(Source: Talk N’ Shop)

