Karl Anderson talks about his “disappointment” towards The Rock

Apr 12, 2025 - by staff

Former WWE superstar Karl Anderson talks about his “disappointment” towards The Rock.

“He was on Mount Rushmore. I would have put four Rockys on Mount Rushmore. I put the sad face there because, how do I say this? Maybe this is a little disappointment like, ‘Awww, I gotta talk about it.’ I’m disappointed.

“Trust me, when I saw people running up to The Rock backstage at Gorilla and ask for pictures. In Gorilla. I was like, ‘I gotta get out. This ain’t for me, brah.'”

(Source: Talk N’ Shop)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Barbi Hayden

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal