First names announced for WWE Superstar Row at WWE World

Apr 12, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

The first names who will be appearing at Superstar Row at WWE World have been announced.

Superstar Row is a first-come, first-served meet and greet with WWE Superstars who will not be part of the paid photo ops during the five-day convention event.

Carmelo Hayes, Dragon Lee, Shayna Baszler, Andrade, Pete Dunne, Charles Robinson, Pretty Deadly, Carlito, and Lola Vice are the ones so far announced.

Anyone with a WWE World ticket can get in line to meet these WWE Superstars although while you might be in line to meet a particular Superstar, it’s not a guarantee that you’ll get there in time before they leave.

