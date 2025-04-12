Drew McIntyre and Donald Trump spotted at UFC 314 (video)
– WWE superstar Drew McIntyre seen at UFC 314.
#DrewMcIntyre #ufc314 pic.twitter.com/UrgBFm0aie
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) April 13, 2025
– And Donald Trump…
BREAKING: The crowd JUST WENT HAYWIRE for President Donald Trump’s walkout at UFC tonight.
WOW. Such an epic moment.
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 13, 2025
Donald Trump ignored RFK Jr’s wife at UFC 314 pic.twitter.com/RdWlKNTaNq
— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 13, 2025
I guess she should be happy he didn’t punch her in the face… And that look of brilliance when he gazes into her eyes for a split-second. You can’t teach such class.
Is there a backstory behind this? I don’t want to google it, I’ll get flooded with “Trump is dumb” news again and I really don’t want to waste any more life on that. Also, she looks familiar, can I know her from somewhere?