Butterbean wants to knockout Brock Lesnar, Alexa Bliss thanks the fans, Chelsa Green note

– Boxer, Butterbean has called out Brock Lesnar for a fight and vows to knock him out.

“I really want to fight Brock Lesnar…I would knock him out”.

(via Undisputed – Justin Barrasso)

– Chelsea Green has recruited the services of NXT star Luca Crusifino to file an appeal in regards to her countout loss to Zelina Vega on last night’s episode of SmackDown

– Alexa Bliss and thanks fans for their support after pushing for her to be a part of WrestleMania 41.

— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 12, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

