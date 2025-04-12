Butterbean wants to knockout Brock Lesnar, Alexa Bliss thanks the fans, Chelsa Green note

Apr 12, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Boxer, Butterbean has called out Brock Lesnar for a fight and vows to knock him out.

“I really want to fight Brock Lesnar…I would knock him out”.

(via Undisputed – Justin Barrasso)

Chelsea Green has recruited the services of NXT star Luca Crusifino to file an appeal in regards to her countout loss to Zelina Vega on last night’s episode of SmackDown

Alexa Bliss and thanks fans for their support after pushing for her to be a part of WrestleMania 41.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Barbi Hayden

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal