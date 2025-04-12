An interesting tweet from Zoey Stark, update on Becky Lynch’s return (video)

– Zoey Stark criticizes Liv Morgan by implying that wrestling success no longer depends on hard work, but rather on using sex appeal to gain attention.

Hard work used to matter. Now it's just who can turn the ring into their own personal strip club #welcomelivtocenterstage#CENSORED pic.twitter.com/2BIMntgelL — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) April 12, 2025

“It’s WrestleMania season isn’t it. I’m not wrestling anymore… maybe one day but not right now.” – Becky Lynch

(The Ultimate Improv Show) pic.twitter.com/ie4NEIPdKk — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) April 12, 2025

– Becky Lynch talked about her status for WrestleMania 41 and said she’s not coming back anytime soon, but she’s not done for good. She will be back one day.

(source: The Ultimate Improv)

