An interesting tweet from Zoey Stark, update on Becky Lynch’s return (video)

Apr 12, 2025 - by staff

Zoey Stark criticizes Liv Morgan by implying that wrestling success no longer depends on hard work, but rather on using sex appeal to gain attention.

Becky Lynch talked about her status for WrestleMania 41 and said she’s not coming back anytime soon, but she’s not done for good. She will be back one day.

(source: The Ultimate Improv)

One Response

  1. MRK says:
    April 12, 2025 at 1:28 pm

    Liv has more personality in her pinky finger then Zoey has in her whole body.

