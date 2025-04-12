Tony Khan announced that AEW Dynamite is set to reach a major milestone this Wednesday, becoming the longest-running prime time weekly wrestling show in TBS/TNT history.

Khan credited the fans for helping make this a great year for AEW on TBS, TNT, and Max.

Thanks to you all, we’re having a great year of @AEWonTV on TBS, TNT + Max,

and this Wednesday marks a huge milestone:

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite becomes the longest running prime time weekly wrestling show in TBS/TNT history!

This Wed., 4/16 on TBS + Max:

AEW Spring BreakThru! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 11, 2025

