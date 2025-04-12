AEW Dynamite is set to reach a major milestone

Apr 12, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan announced that AEW Dynamite is set to reach a major milestone this Wednesday, becoming the longest-running prime time weekly wrestling show in TBS/TNT history.

Khan credited the fans for helping make this a great year for AEW on TBS, TNT, and Max.

