A note on Jordynne Grace’s WWE deal

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about how much money Jordynne Grace is making in WWE compared to TNA…

“Scott D’Amore, who would know such things, said that Jordynne Grace took a deal for a lot less money than she was making to come to WWE and bet on herself.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com clarified the details about Grace’s deal with WWE…

“We released an update on Fightful Select, but will clarify here as there were some confusing aggregations today. Jordynne Grace is making more from her WWE salary than her TNA salary. She effectively took a pay cut by giving up her other ventures to join WWE. She’s all good.”

