A new look at the Wrestlemania stage (photo), plus updates on Hook and The Honky Tonk Man
– HOOK did not suffer a concussion in his match on Wednesday night or in the Dynamite post-match.
(source: Dave Meltzer)
– The Honky Tonk Man has re-signed a multi-year WWE Legends deal, as confirmed in a press release.
– A new leak of the WrestleMania stage..
