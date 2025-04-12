A new look at the Wrestlemania stage (photo), plus updates on Hook and The Honky Tonk Man

Apr 12, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

HOOK did not suffer a concussion in his match on Wednesday night or in the Dynamite post-match.

(source: Dave Meltzer)

The Honky Tonk Man has re-signed a multi-year WWE Legends deal, as confirmed in a press release.

– A new leak of the WrestleMania stage..

