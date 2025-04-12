4/12/25 AEW Collision Recap

AEW Collision Results – April 12, 2025

• Collision kicks off with FTR explaining why they turned on Cope at AEW Dynasty

Cash Wheeler says Cope has been his mentor for the last 15 Years, but the more he saw Cope bringing down FTR’s career to try and bring himself up he knew he had to strike

Dax Harwood says what FTR did to Cope was the right thing to do because Cope was selfish, and wanted them to take a back seat to him while he chased after the AEW World Title and still lost

FTR bring Tony Schiavone into the ring. Tony says that Dax’s daughter would be disappointed by their actions and they should feel sympathy for Cope

FTR grab Tony and go for a Piledriver on him, but Nigel McGuiness & Daniel Garcia make the save

• Jamie Hayter beats Billie Starkz to advance to the next round of the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament

• The Gates of Agony beat Smash & Burn

• We hear from “Timeless” Toni Storm, who says that while Megan Bayne is a monster, the tramp is still the champ. She wishes everyone in the women’s Owen Hart Tournament good luck before mocking everyone in it (and praising Kris Statlander).

• Anthony Bowens beats Blake Christian

• Megan Bayne beats LMK & Kelly Madan in a Handicap Match

• Kevin Knight beats AR Fox

• FTR beat Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

After the match FTR attack Daniel Garcia and take him out with a Spike Piledriver

FTR go for a second Spike Piledriver, but The Paragon make the save

• Athena beats Harley Cameron to advance to the next round of the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament

• Konosuke Takeshita defeats Brody King to advance in the Men’s Owen Hart Cup

