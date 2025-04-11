WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c on USA Network with a live episode this evening from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

On tap for tonight’s show is Cody Rhodes appearing live, Rey Fenix vs. Berto, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre face-to-face, plus a Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match at WrestleMania 41, with Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. B-Fab & Michin vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Maxxine Dupri & Natalya.

The following are WWE SmackDown results from Friday, April 11, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 4/11/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We then see a shot of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas NV., as Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show. The camera settles inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Nick Aldis, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga Kick Things Off

Inside the building, Wade Barrett joins Tessitore on commentary, as we see SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis in the ring. He brings up what happened last week with Randy Orton hitting him with an RKO. He says he promised to keep his professionalism tonight.

Aldis then calls out Randy Orton and the theme hits to bring out “The Viper.” He settles inside the ring and reminds Aldis how he was fined for an RKO in a similar situation years ago. He asks how he handled that. He reminds him he paid double on that fine in case something like it happened again.

Aldis tells Orton it’s not about $100,000. He says WWE is doing record business and Orton is a big part of that, so it’s not a money thing. Orton then talks about how he needs a match at WrestleMania. He doesn’t care against who. He tells Aldis maybe he take his suit off one more time.

He then tells him he’ll have to apologize to Mickie James if Aldis doesn’t do the right thing. As they continue with their back-and-forth, they are cut off by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. They come to the ring singing the praises of Jacob Fatu.

They attack Orton and out comes LA Knight to even the numbers game up. Orton and Knight get the better of things and send Sikoa and Tonga retreating. Knight gets on the mic and tells Aldis to make a match with the four for later in the show. Aldis makes it official. Barrett and Tessitore confirm it as our main event of the show.

Women’s Tag-Team Gauntlet

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come out and take seats at ringside to watch the gauntlet play out to see who will be challenging them for the titles at WrestleMania 41. The bell rings and we are under way. Bayley and Shayna start the match. Shayna with an arm bar and Zoey is tagged in.

Zoey with an arm bar and she runs to the ropes, landing a shoulder tackle. Zoey back to the ropes but Bayley with an arm drag take down. Both women back up but Zoey with a clothesline and she tags Shayna back in. Shayna stomps on Bayley’s left hand. Zoey grabs Bayley by the arm but Bayley gets to the ropes and tags Lyra into the match.

Lyra with a suplex. She throws Shayna to the ropes but Zoey tags herself in. Lyra with a kick to the side of the head and Zoey with a drop kick off the top rope. Shayna is tagged back in as Bayley and Zoey fight on the outside.

Bayley throws Zoey into the barricade. Shayna grabs Lyra but Lyra counters it with a jackknife cover and gets the pin for the victory. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are eliminated. The show heads to a commercial break.

Winners and ADVANCING: Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

Women’s Tag-Team Gauntlet

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. Maxxine Dupri & Natalya

When the show returns from commercial, Bayley hits a kee to the face of Natalya. Bayley runs to the ropes but Natalya with a clothesline. Maxxine is tagged in and she lands a cross body off the top rope. She goes for the cover but Bayley kicks out.

She throws Bayley to the ropes and lands a spinning kick followed by a suplex. Maxxine with a splash in the corner and in comes Lyra but Maxxine throws her in the corner. Maxxine with a double splash in the corner and both women fall to the mat.

Maxxine with a reverse worm onto both Bayley and Lyra. Maxxine goes for the cover but Bayley kicks out. Maxxine goes for the sharpshooter but Bayley reverses it into an inside cradle and gets the pin. Nattie looks pissed. Maxxine looks upset and apologetic. Maxxine Dupri and Natalya are eliminated.

Winners and ADVANCING: Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

Women’s Tag-Team Gauntlet

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Carter and Chance run into the ring and they double team Bayley. Chance goes for the cover but Bayley kicks out. Chance with a double knees and Carter is tagged in. She throws Chance onto Bayley but Bayley gets her knees up.

Bayley with a boot to the face onto Carter. Bayley climbs the second rope and lands an elbow onto the back of the neck of Carter. She goes for the cover but Carter kicks out. Lyra is tagged in but Carter trips Lyra down.

Chance is tagged in and she climbs the top rope and they land the Keg Stand! She goes for the cover but Lyra kicks out. Carter throws Bayley to the outside of the ring and she lands a twisted corkscrew suicide dive.

Chance goes for a hurricanrana onto Lyra but Lyra catches her and lands the Night Wing. She goes for the cover and gets the pin. With the win, Valkyria and Bayley, who started the gauntlet off, continue. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are eliminated.

Winners and ADVANCING: Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

Women’s Tag-Team Gauntlet

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. B-Fab & Michin

The show heads into another commercial break before the next match in the ongoing women’s tag-team gauntlet gets underway. When the show returns, Michin grabs Lyra by the leg but Lyra kicks her away and tags Bayley in.

Bayley goes for a splash in the corner but Michin moves out of the way. Michin with a tornado DDT. She goes for the cover but Bayley kicks out. B-Fab is tagged in and Michin getes Bayley in the turantula and B-Fab kicks Bayley.

She grabs her and lands a modified neck breaker. She goes for the cover but Lyra breaks it up. Michin gets in the ring and dropkicks Lyra out of the ring. Michin with a suicided dive. B-Fab grabs Bayley but Bayley reverses it into the Roseplant.

She goes for the cover and gets the pin. Yet again it will be the duo of WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and Bayley advancing in the gauntlet. B-Fab and Michin are eliminated.

Winners and ADVANCING: Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

Women’s Tag-Team Gauntlet

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre

Both women get in the ring and Fyre hits Bayley with a super kick. Lyra gets in the ring but Niven with a headbutt. Fyre with a right hand and Bayley falls to the outside of the ring.

Fyre to the outside and she throws Bayley into the barricade and back into the ring. Niven is tagged into the ring and they land a double suplex onto Bayley.

Niven with a senton and she goes for the cover but Bayley kicks out. The show heads into a mid-match commercial break on that note. When the show returns, the match is still in progress.

We see Niven and Fyre pull ahead thanks to heel tactics, however it is Bayley and Valkyria who eventually start to fire up and fight from underneath back into competitive form. Bayley hits a Roseplant and Valkyria follows up with a top-rope finisher for the win. Valkyria and Bayley face-off with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the ring afterwards.

Winners and NEW WWE Women’s Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contenders: Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

