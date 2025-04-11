WWE SmackDown Preview For April 18, 2025

Apr 11, 2025 - by Matt Boone

WWE returns to Las Vegas, NV. next Friday night, April 18, 2025.

The company will present the final “go-home show” on the road to WrestleMania 41, as WWE SmackDown takes place at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the show:

* John Cena to appear
* 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
* The Street Profits (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (WWE Tag-Team Titles)
* Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre & Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

