WWE News and Notes

– Right now, the Street Profits are being considered to defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against The Motor City Machine Guns in the main event of the April 18th WWE ‘SmackDown’ and not at Wrestlemania 41.

(source: WrestleVotes via Backstage Pass)

– Those in WWE claimed that Giulia was not injured and that Stephanie Vaquer won the title vs. title match because she had gotten more over than Giulia.

(source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Former WWE CEO and current USA Education Secretary Linda McMahon was at the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego on Tuesday & kept referring to AI as A1

– During an interview with The Metro, CM Punk was asked about what he might be doing if never got into professional wrestling. Here was Punk’s response…

“I’d be dead or in jail right now, 100%, and I’ve narrowly avoided jail multiple times. I really don’t know, it’s hard for me to say, ‘I was interested in this’ and ‘I was interested in that’, ‘maybe I would have done this.’”

“You ask kids nowadays, what do you want to be when you grow up? And unfortunately, I think a lot of people say ‘I want to be famous’. That sucks. Fame sucks. Fame is a side effect of being successful at what I do. I wanted to be a wrestler. I never said I wanted to be a millionaire. I never said I wanted to be a WWE superstar. I wanted to be a wrestler. I got a pair of boots and I started wrestling.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

