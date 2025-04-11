WWE Clash In Paris ticket information

Tickets for the August 31 Clash In Paris premium live event will go on general sale on Friday, August 25 at 10AM CET at Ticketmaster.fr.

A pre-sale will take place a few days earlier on Wednesday, April 23 also at 10AM CET and fans can register at https://www.wwe.com/wweparis-presale to get pre-sale information and code.

The tickets will be combo and will also include WWE Raw on Netflix for the following day in the same arena. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later time.

The show will take place from the La Defense Arena, a 30,000-seater indoor arena which is expected to be packed.

Additionally, Clash in Paris Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/paris.

