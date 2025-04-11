Why Dark Side of the Ring hasn’t covered the McMahon lawsuit, Wrestlemania’s insane schedule, Smackdown note

– While speaking to Riju Dasgupta, Dark Side of the Ring producer Evan Husney was asked why the show hasn’t covered Vince McMahon’s trafficking lawsuit yet. He said the story is still happening, and new details keep coming out every few weeks or months. Because of that, it’s hard to tell the full story right now.

– Nick Aldis has confirmed that he’ll be addressing Randy Orton’s RKO live on WWE SmackDown.

– WrestleMania 41 is currently scheduled to run for 9 hours on both Night 1 and Night 2.

• 3 hours – Pre-show

• 4 hours – Main show

• 2 hours – Post-show

That’s a total of 18 hours

