Trick Williams to guest star in “All American”

WWE’s Trick Williams will guest star in the Season 7 finale of All American on The CW, playing Eddie Blair, the Athletic Director of South Crenshaw High. This marks a full-circle moment for Williams, who previously appeared as an extra in Season 3.

Reflecting on the experience, he said, “I am super excited to be a part of this new season of ‘All American.’ They treated me like royalty… To come back as the AD for Crenshaw is super surreal and a true full-circle moment for me.”

Source: Variety

EXCLUSIVE: Trick Williams, a breakout star in WWE‘s NXT brand, is set for a guest star role in “All American.” https://t.co/sUV5yBNoow — Variety (@Variety) April 10, 2025

