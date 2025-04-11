Trick Williams to guest star in “All American”

Apr 11, 2025 - by staff

WWE’s Trick Williams will guest star in the Season 7 finale of All American on The CW, playing Eddie Blair, the Athletic Director of South Crenshaw High. This marks a full-circle moment for Williams, who previously appeared as an extra in Season 3.

Reflecting on the experience, he said, “I am super excited to be a part of this new season of ‘All American.’ They treated me like royalty… To come back as the AD for Crenshaw is super surreal and a true full-circle moment for me.”

Source: Variety

