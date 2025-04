Title match announced for Wrestlemania

WWE Raw General manager Adam Pearce announced that The War Raiders will defend the World Tag Team Championship against The New Day at WrestleMania.

previously announced for Wrestlemania:

• Cody Rhodes v John Cena (Undisputed Title)

• Seth Rollins v Roman Reigns v CM Punk

• Iyo SKY v Rhea Ripley v Bianca Belair (Women’s World Title)

• GUNTHER v Jey Uso (World Title)

• Tiffany Stratton v Charlotte Flair (Women’s Title)

• Bron Breakker v Penta v Dominik Mysterio v Bálor (IC Title)

• Jade Cargill v Naomi

• LA Knight v Jacob Fatu (U.S Title)

• AJ Styles v Logan Paul

• Rey Mysterio v El Grande Americano

• Damian Priest v Drew McIntyre

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email