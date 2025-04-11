Scott Steiner has praise for Bron Breakker after his recent viral spear

yeah i’ve seen enough. bron breakker has the best spear in the biz. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4iT6G8F4P9 — ⚠️ (@NA0MOB) April 8, 2025

Scott Steiner had high praise—and high expectations—for Bron Breakker after his recent viral spear, making it clear that such dominance runs in the family. Reacting to the online buzz calling the move “perfect” or even “better than perfect,” Steiner fired back, “WHAT THE HELL DID YOU EXPECT?! He’s a STEINER!” Emphasizing the powerhouse lineage, he continued, “The kid’s a damn Genetic FREAK, born to break backs and snap necks!” And when it came to describing the actual move, Steiner didn’t hold back: “That wasn’t a spear, that was a missile straight from the Steiner DNA vault!”

People talkin’ bout @bronbreakkerwwe's spear like it was "perfect" or even "better than perfect." WHAT THE HELL DID YOU EXPECT?! He’s a STEINER! The kid’s a damn Genetic FREAK, born to break backs and snap necks! That wasn’t a spear, that was a missile straight from the Steiner… — Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner (@ScottSteiner) April 10, 2025

