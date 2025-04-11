PPV buy numbers for AEW Dynasty, length of Shelton Benjamin’s contract, Collision preview
– Dynasty did the second best PPV buys number for AEW since last year’s All In, looking at early estimates of 110,000 to 120,000 buys, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
– Shelton Benjamin recently confirmed that his AEW Contract is a 3 year deal.
(source: @HugePopRadio)
– Collision lineup for Saturday:
• Brody King vs Konosuke Takeshita
• Jamie Hayter vs Billie Starkz
• Athena vs Harley Cameron
• Anthony Bowens vs Blake Christian
• FTR promo
THIS SATURDAY 4/12!#AEWCollision
Springfield, MA
LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX
Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament
Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament

Jamie Hayter vs Billie Starkz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2025