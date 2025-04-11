PPV buy numbers for AEW Dynasty, length of Shelton Benjamin’s contract, Collision preview

– Dynasty did the second best PPV buys number for AEW since last year’s All In, looking at early estimates of 110,000 to 120,000 buys, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Shelton Benjamin recently confirmed that his AEW Contract is a 3 year deal.

– Collision lineup for Saturday:

• Brody King vs Konosuke Takeshita

• Jamie Hayter vs Billie Starkz

• Athena vs Harley Cameron

• Anthony Bowens vs Blake Christian

• FTR promo

THIS SATURDAY 4/12!#AEWCollision

Springfield, MA

LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament

Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament

Jamie Hayter vs Billie Starkz

