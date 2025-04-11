PPV buy numbers for AEW Dynasty, length of Shelton Benjamin’s contract, Collision preview

Apr 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Dynasty did the second best PPV buys number for AEW since last year’s All In, looking at early estimates of 110,000 to 120,000 buys, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Shelton Benjamin recently confirmed that his AEW Contract is a 3 year deal.

– Collision lineup for Saturday:

• Brody King vs Konosuke Takeshita
• Jamie Hayter vs Billie Starkz
• Athena vs Harley Cameron
• Anthony Bowens vs Blake Christian
• FTR promo

