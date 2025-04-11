Note on the Death Riders & Young Bucks segment, viewership for AEW Dynamite

– Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 659,000 viewers, up from last week’s show, which drew 594,000 viewers.

– Dave Meltzer on the Death Riders & Young Bucks segment on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite:

“I think a lot of people are just going, ‘What the hell’s going on here?’ It’s not focused enough. These stories are not focused enough for the audience right now. If you’re sitting there in your own head completing the story, they’re not telling the story well enough.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

