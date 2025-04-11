Kevin Owens undergoes successful neck surgery, John Cena booked for WWE Clash in Paris

– WWE has now announced John Cena for several more events in 2025 including Clash In Paris on August 31.

– Kevin Owens underwent a successful neck surgery this week and is set to be out of action for 9-12 months. Owens recently revealed on WWE television that he would be out of action after suffering a horrible neck injury and would miss WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

– Owens has posted a tweet about WWE fans approaching him in public.

To clarify: If you happen to run into me at an airport or wherever, really, feel free to come talk to me or ask for a picture or an autograph if you want and if I am in a position to oblige, I absolutely will. If you come to the airport with a plastic bin full of merch and wait… https://t.co/mmBpsl4XWq — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 11, 2025

