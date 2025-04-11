Kevin Owens undergoes successful neck surgery, John Cena booked for WWE Clash in Paris

Apr 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE has now announced John Cena for several more events in 2025 including Clash In Paris on August 31.

Kevin Owens underwent a successful neck surgery this week and is set to be out of action for 9-12 months. Owens recently revealed on WWE television that he would be out of action after suffering a horrible neck injury and would miss WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

– Owens has posted a tweet about WWE fans approaching him in public.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Candice LeRae

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal