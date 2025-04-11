Gail Kim announced for the NWA Crockett Cup, Mike Santana vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Apr 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– NWA announced: Breaking News! Pro Wrestling legend Gail Kim is coming to the Crockett Cup!

We’re honored to announce that Gail Kim—multi-time champion, trailblazer, and Hall of Fame icon—will be live and in person for an exclusive autograph signing at the 2300 Arena.

– Mike Santana vs Konosuke Takeshita announced for House of Glory Wrestling

